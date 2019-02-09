Virginia delegate plans to introduce articles of impeachment if Lt. Gov. Fairfax doesn't resign

RICHMOND, Va. - Del. Patrick Hope, D-Arlington, says that if Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax doesn't resign by Monday, he plans to introduce articles of impeachment.

On Monday, I will be introducing articles of impeachment for Lt. Governor Justin Fairfax if he has not resigned before then. — Patrick Hope (@HopeforVirginia) February 8, 2019

On Wednesday, Dr. Vanessa Tyson released a statement saying that Fairfax ''forced" himself on her with unzipped pants in 2004 at the Democratic National Convention in Boston. On Friday, a second woman accused Fairfax of sexual assault, saying she was raped in a ''premeditated and aggressive'' assault.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.