Virginia Department of Health reports 12 human cases of West Nile virus in Virginia

VIRGINIA - The Virginia Department of Health reports there have been at least 12 human cases of West Nile virus in the state this year.

The potentially deadly disease is spread by the bite of an infected mosquito.

Tree Dellinger, an entomologist at Virginia Tech, explains how this time of the year, residents should be especially cautious about eliminating mosquito breeding sites in order to avoid mosquito bites.

Dellinger said that to reduce the risk of being bitten ”use mosquito repellents containing materials approved for repelling mosquitoes. Wear long-sleeve shirts. Cover yourself up to protect yourself.”

The Virginia Health Department said those at highest risk for serious mosquito-borne diseases are young children and adults 50 years old or older.

Symptoms of the disease include headaches, fatigue and vomiting.

If you're experiencing any of these symptoms, Dellinger said you should contact your physician immediately.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.