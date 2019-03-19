Virginia dog recovering after 6-pound chain found embedded in his neck removed

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. - Danny Boy is recovering after being found with a 6-pound chain embedded in his neck in Louisa County.

NBC29 reports that Dogs Deserve Better is now asking for community donations to help pay for the dog's life-saving surgery.

The procedure took two hours, but because of it, Danny Boy is on the road to recovery.

"He was actually in really high spirits. We didn't know he was in any sort of pain,” said Sarah Spangler, with Dogs Deserve Better Blue Ridge. “When we went to remove the collar to give him a new collar and tether, and found that the chain had actually there was no collar -- it was just the chain and it was embedded into his neck.”

Now, after the $1,800 surgery, volunteers ask for community help to pay for Danny Boy's new life.

There may be more costs to come to fully heal Danny Boy.

“Financially, we also may need a second surgery to help clean out the wounds, so costs can pile up after just the surgery,” said Spangler. “I've never seen a dog that could possibly be in so much pain, but still had so much energy and life in him in such a hopeless situation so I have really high hopes for him recovering and being a great family pet.”

Dogs Deserve Better chose not to report the incident because the owner surrendered the animal.

NBC29 spoke to Louisa County Sheriff's Office and they did not know of the case. At this time, the owner is not facing any charges.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.