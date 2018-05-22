Virginia elections board fines Gillespie campaign for TV ads

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - The Republican candidate in last year's Virginia governor's race has been fined $2,000 for two television ads, despite both parties asking state regulators to disregard complaints filed against one another.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports the State Board of Elections voted 2-0-1 Monday to fine Ed Gillespie's campaign for ads running afoul of a requirement designed to give viewers unobstructed looks at ads' approvers. Gillespie's campaign website was featured alongside the written notice.

A complaint against the Ralph Northam campaign asserting a profile shot of the now-governor holding a baby fell short of the rule requiring an unobstructed image of the candidate was dismissed.

The two Democratic members of the elections board voted to fine Gillespie, while Republican Clara Belle Wheeler abstained, citing the candidates' requests to drop the September complaints.

