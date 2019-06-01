Virginia flag now flying at half-staff to honor Virginia Beach victims

ROANOKE, Va. - Until June 8, Virginia's state flag will fly at half-staff.

Gov. Ralph Northam issued the order Saturday to honor the 12 victims of Friday's mass shooting in Virginia Beach.

Laquita C. Brown, Tara Welch Gallagher, Mary Louise Gayle, Alexander Mikhail Gusev, Katherine Nixon, Richard H. Nettleton, Christopher Kelly Rapp, Ryan Keith Cox, Joshua Hardy, Michelle "Missy" Langer, Robert "Bobby" Williams and Herbert "Bert" Snelling were all killed.

The governor's order covers the state flag being flown over all local, state and federal buildings and grounds.

The order expires at sunset on June 8.

