Virginia House, Senate Democrats call for Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax to resign

RICHMOND, Va. - Lawmakers are calling for Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax to resign left and right. This time, his own party is saying it's time.

Democrats from both the House and Senate released a statement Friday night, saying, "The time has come for him to step down."

On Wednesday, Dr. Vanessa Tyson released a statement saying that Fairfax ''forced" himself on her with unzipped pants in 2004 at the Democratic National Convention in Boston. On Friday, a second woman accused Fairfax of sexual assault, saying she was raped in a ''premeditated and aggressive'' assault.

Below is the full joint statement from House and Senate Democrats:

"Due to the serious nature of these allegations, we believe Lieutenant Governor Fairfax can no longer fulfill his duties to the Commonwealth. He needs to address this as a private citizen. The time has come for him to step down."

