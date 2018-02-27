Virginia inmate escapes, returns 16 hours later

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) - Authorities say a minimum security inmate walked off while participating in a workforce program, and was convinced to turn himself in 16 hours later.

Norfolk Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Karen Pinkston tells The Virginian-Pilot that deputies supervising a cleanup of Scope arena on Saturday night realized 25-year-old Tiquan Eure was missing. Pinkston says officials spoke to Eure's family, who encouraged him to turn himself in Sunday afternoon.

Eure is serving a two-year sentence for credit card fraud and credit card theft. He now faces a charge of escape without force.

Pinkston says participants in the jail's popular workforce program are nonviolent, low-risk and screened beforehand. She says escapes are rare, but "Scope is a very large place."

Eure denied the newspaper's interview request through jail officials.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.