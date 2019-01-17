RICHMOND, Va. - Virginia lawmakers will consider expanding protections for pet owners and animals.

A Virginia Senate committee will hear legislation Thursday by Attorney General Mark Herring.

The law currently requires pet sellers to provide accurate information about the health of an animal and provide reimbursement if an animal is found to be unhealthy within 10 days of purchase.

If a pet seller fails to do so, it is often a criminal misdemeanor. This bill would make it easier for you or the attorney general's office to file a civil claim instead of trying to swear out a criminal warrant.

