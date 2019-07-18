Virginia man arrested on child sex charges

APPALACHIA, Va. - A 46-year-old Appalachia man is in jail after being arrested on suspicion of multiple child sex crimes.

Virginia State Police arrested Benjamin Lawson on Wednesday on three felony counts of taking indecent liberties with a child by a person in a custodial or supervisory relationship.

Police initiated the investigation Wednesday and arrested him shortly after 8 p.m. on the same day.

He was taken into custody without incident and is currently being held without bond at the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail.

The investigation remains ongoing at this time.



