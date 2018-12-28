Virginia man charged with filming girl in changing room

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) - A man has been charged with filming a teen girl in a changing room at a northern Virginia mall.

Fairfax County police said in a statement Thursday that officers were called to a Fair Oaks Mall clothing store on Christmas Eve after a customer complained that she saw a device pointing down from the changing room wall. Police say the teenage girl suspected that it might be taking photographs.

A man seen leaving the store was found in another store's changing room. Police say the man, 39-year-old Mumtaz Rauf of Alexandria, had a pinhole camera and a transmitter they believe he used to gather video remotely.

Rauf was charged with unlawful filming of a minor, a felony. Police believe there may be additional victims. Rauf couldn't be reached for comment.

