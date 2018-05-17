Virginia man charged with making up kidnapping story

ABINGDON, Va. - A Virginia man has been charged with lying to federal authorities after they say he made up a story about being kidnapped, drugged and held against his will by members of a motorcycle gang.

The FBI says he fabricated the story and was actually trying to start a new life with his mistress.

After Larry Wayne Price Jr. was reported missing by his wife last month, authorities launched a massive search. The 38-year-old businessman from Bluefield, Virginia, was found later that day.

Police say he claimed he was kidnapped at gunpoint by two men who stole his 9mm pistol, then threw him out of a van. The FBI says that was the first of several lies.

Price is currently being held on $500,000 bond. His lawyer declined to comment.



Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.