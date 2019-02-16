Virginia man charged with several child sex, drug crimes

GREENE COUNTY, Va. - A Virginia man is in custody and is now facing child sex charges, according to the Greene County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities have charged David Totten, 37, of Ruckersville with two counts of forcible sodomy, five counts of sexual battery, five counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, five counts of indecent liberties with a minor and two counts of distribution of Schedule III and Schedule IV drugs to a minor.

Totten is being held at the Central Virginia Regional Jail without bond.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator Jason Tooley at 434-985-2222.

Due to the nature of the case and age of the victims, no further information will be released, according to the Sheriff's Office.

