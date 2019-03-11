Virginia man overcomes barriers to inspire others

ABINGDON, Va. - A Virginia man with cerebral palsy has no use of his arms or legs, but this hasn't stopped him from inspiring others.

Joey Taylor, 39, was diagnosed at three weeks old and was in a wheelchair before his second birthday.

He just released his first book on Amazon, a book of poems called "God Thoughts: Reflections of the Heart and Soul."

Taylor wears a special hat with a chip that can control a computer mouse with his head movements.

He says his ultimate goal is to bring hope to others.

His friend, Vincent Jackson, said, "He's never allowed his circumstances to dictate his life. He's always risen above them and I love that."

Taylor has two more books in the works, including a Christian devotional that will come out April 5, followed by his autobiography.

