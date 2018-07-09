Virginia man sentenced to 20 years for sending sexually explicit messages to children

RICHMOND, Va. - A 56-year-old Virginia man will spend the next two decades in prison for sending sexually explicit messages to children.

Robert Gale Wojda, a Richmond resident, pleaded guilty to two counts of using an electronic communications system to solicit a minor under the age of 15. He is sentenced to 20 years, with an additional 60 years suspended.

Wojda is a registered sex offender with previous convictions for exploiting children in Virginia, Florida and Ohio. His probation officer discovered that Wojda was communicating with minors on Facebook, which violated his probation terms from a 2012 Fairfax County conviction for electronic solicitation of a minor.

In an interview with detectives, Wojda admitted engaging in sexually explicit conversations with minors on Facebook and Skype, and to sending explicit photographs.

Wojda also consented to a search of his cell phone, which revealed sexually explicit communications with a 14-year-old girl. During these conversations, Wojda exposed himself to the girl and requested that she do the same.



