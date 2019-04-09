Virginia standoff ends peacefully with man's surrender, arrest

LUNENBURG COUNTY, Va. - A Charlotte County man is in jail after barricading himself inside a home Monday.

At 3:06 p.m. a multiagency drug task force was following up on tips that a man wanted in Charlotte County was visiting a friend at a residence in the 2600 block of Double Bridges Road in Lunenburg County.

When authorities arrived, the man, 21-year-old Eric Lee, of Keysville, Virginia, ran inside and barricaded himself in the residence, according to state police.

Additional Virginia State Police and Lunenburg County Sheriff's Office resources responded to the scene to negotiate Lee's safe surrender.

At about 8 p.m., Lee was taken into custody without further incident.

Lee was not armed with any weapons and was charged with failure to appear in the Lunenburg County Circuit Court and distribution of meth.

Additional charges are pending completion of the investigation.

Shannon Nicole Spillman, 23, of Drakes Branch, Virginia, was charged at the scene with obstruction of justice.

An elderly woman inside the home during the course of barricade situation was not harmed. She was taken to a nearby hospital as a precautionary measure.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.