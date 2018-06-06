Virginia National Guard soldier arrested after police chase stolen armored vehicle

SANDSTON, Va. - A 29-year-old Virginia National Guard soldier is under arrest after police chased a stolen armored personnel carrier through Richmond.

Richmond resident Joshua Philip Yabut is charged with a DUI, one felony count of eluding police, and one felony count of unauthorized use of a vehicle.

Yabut is accused of driving the vehicle from Fort Pickett near Blackstone, Virginia, to Richmond on Tuesday. The chase lasted about two hours.

Yabut is being held in the Richmond City Jail.

Yabut is a first lieutenant assigned as the commander of the Petersburg-based Headquarters Company, 276th Engineer Battalion, and he has more than 11 years of service. He deployed to Afghanistan from 2008 to 2009 with the Illinois National Guard.

The unit was conducting routine training at Fort Pickett when he drove away in the armored personnel carrier. The vehicle has been recovered and returned to Fort Pickett with no significant damage.

The vehicle was not equipped with any weapons. The Virginia National Guard says the soldier did have his personal weapon with him but had no ammunition.

