Virginia nonprofit receives $2 million grant to reduce low-value health care

RICHMOND, Va. - A Virginia nonprofit has received a $2 million grant to launch a statewide pilot program to reduce low-value health care in Virginia.

The Virginia Center for Health Innovation (VCHI) received a $2.2 million grant from Arnold Ventures to launch the program, according to an announcement from the governor's office Wednesday.

According to a statement from the governor's office, low-value health care includes medical tests and procedures that have been shown to not add substantial benefit, possibly lead to more harm and ultimately, a higher cost of care.

The American Board for Internal Medicine found more than 500 questionable tests and procedures, leading VCHI to find more than 2 million unnecessary services costing more than $747 million.

“As a physician and as governor, ensuring that all Virginians have access to quality-based health care has always been my top priority,” said Gov. Ralph Northam. “With this generous grant from Arnold Ventures and the work of the Virginia Center for Health Innovation, we’ll be able to ensure that more patients in Virginia are getting the right care in the appropriate setting.”

VCHI plans to use a two-part strategy by first reducing sources of low-value health care and then prioritizing consumer-driven care by creating an employer task-force on low-value health care.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.