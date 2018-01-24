Virginia notifies FAMIS recipients that coverage will continue

RICHMOND, Va. - Governor Ralph Northam announced Wednesday that Virginians who benefit from the Family Access to Medical Insurance Security (FAMIS) program will have uninterrupted coverage now that Congress has reauthorized the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP) for six years.

“Virginians who were worried that their children’s health care would be disrupted by Congress’ inability to reauthorize CHIP can breathe a sigh of relief,” Northam said in a written statement. “The families who will receive this notification should not have had to wait this long to get certainty about their children’s’ health care."

Below is the letter that will be sent to families who previously received notification that their coverage was at risk due to congressional inaction:

Important Update About FAMIS and FAMIS MOMS

We recently sent you a letter telling you that your FAMIS or FAMIS MOMS coverage might end on January 31, 2018.

We are very happy to tell you that on January 22, Congress approved the funding to renew FAMIS and FAMIS MOMS for a period of six years and that there is no longer any possibility that the FAMIS programs will shut down in 2018.

Important Things for You to Know

• There are NO changes to your family’s FAMIS benefits. FAMIS and FAMIS MOMS members can continue to get ALL of their health care services.

• When it is time to renew your FAMIS benefits, you will get a letter in the mail with instructions telling you how to renew your coverage. You must renew on time or you will lose FAMIS coverage!

• Visit www.coverva.org for more information. If you still have questions and would like to speak to a representative, please call 1-855-242-8282.



