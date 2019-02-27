Virginia officer released from hospital after being shot on duty

The Bluefield, Virginia officer who was shot and wounded by a wanted fugitive has been released from the hospital, according to state troopers.

Troopers say they aren't naming the officer for his safety.

The man accused in the shooting, Donquale Gray, is still on the run. Police say he shot the officer during a traffic stop on Route 460 in Bluefield on February 16.

As we've reported, the search for Gray has spread into our area. State police think he may be hiding in the Roanoke or Lynchburg region.

