Virginia parents upset at school bus driver after crash

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. - Virginia parents are outraged with a bus driver, who police say landed in a ditch and kept going instead of stopping for help.

It happened in Prince George.

Parents say the school didn't find out about the crash until the children called their parents. Police say the driver hit a mailbox and a culvert pipe, and then continued to drive.

"The bus driver, per the children, didn't them to be quiet," said Jason King, a parent of one of the children on the bus. "She told them as they were in the floor, upset, scared and hurt, to shut up. My kid has a possible concussion and bruised leg."

Once the school found out, they sent the hurt children to the hospital.

"She's hauling the most precious things that there is, and that's children, and today that bus driver showed pure negligence," King said.

Police are investigating the incident.

