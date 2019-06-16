Virginia police find body in residential pool

FreeImages.com/Michel Meynsbrughen

McLEAN, Va. - Police in Virginia are working to find out what happened after an apparent drowning at a home.



The Fairfax County Police issued a statement Saturday on Twitter that detectives were responding to an apparent drowning in a residential area of McLean.



Sgt. James Curry, a police spokesman, tells the Washington Post that officers discovered a body. Police say the body was found in a residential pool at one of the houses.



The identity wasn't immediately released.

