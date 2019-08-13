Virginia ranked No. 10 in nation for most robocall complaints, study finds

ROANOKE, Va. - If you're annoyed with robocalls, you're not alone.

A new study ranks Virginia 10th in the country for robocall complaints.

The growing robocall scam epidemic led to 181,936 complaints filed in Virginia in 2018, according to a study released Tuesday from SocialCatfish.com.

The study uses the latest data from the Federal Trade Commission and Federal Communications Commission.

In the U.S., there were 3.5 billion telemarketing and robocalls made to mobile phones in April 2019, according to the study.

The site says robocalls are only going to keep rising as artificial intelligence technology expands.

Although some businesses use robocalls for legitimate purposes, 43% of all robocalls are scams, according to the study.

The site offers its key findings from the study:

5 States with the Most Robocall Complaints: 747,829 - California 427,404 - Florida 402,316 - Texas 348,615 - New York 252,935 - Illinois

Robocalls By Category: 43.31% - Scams 23.49% - Alerts and Reminders 19.89% - Payment Reminders 13.31% - Telemarketing

Best Call-Blocking Apps: There was a 495% increase in the number of available call-blocking apps between October 2016 and March 2018, including RoboKiller, Nomorobo and Truecaller.

Most Common Scams: Calls allegedly from the IRS, health insurance companies and foreign consulates. A new scam claiming to be from the Chinese consulate has cost more than $40 million in total, or $164,000 per victim.



The site offers five practical tips to avoid falling for a robocall scam:

Register your number with the Do Not Call List Do not respond to questions that can be answered with “yes” from unknown numbers Set up a password for your mobile voicemail to avoid being hacked Download robocall blocking apps If you receive robocalls take action and file a complaint with the FCC.

