Virginia named sixth-most educated state

Personal-finance website WalletHub placed Virginia among the most-educated states in the country in its report on the "2018's Most & Least Educated States in America."

Virginia tied for first with several other states for having the lowest gender gap in educational attainment. We had the fourth-highest percentage of graduate or professional degree holders and sixth-highest percentage of bachelor's degree holders.

Virginia scored much lower in some other areas, placing 23rd in the average university quality and 29th in the percent of high school diploma holders.

Massachusetts held the highest score of 81.92 points, beating Virginia by 12.55 points. Mississippi brought up the rear with 21.06 points.

To determine the scores, WalletHub compared the educational attainment and quality of education of each state. The two categories were further broken down into 15 metrics, each assigned its own weight in points. The average was then used to calculate the total scores.

