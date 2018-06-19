Virginia receives applications to produce medical cannabis oil

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Nearly 50 medical cannabis companies are pursuing five licenses to operate in Virginia.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports the state has received 49 applications. Virginia plans to hand out licenses to dispense medical cannabis oil in the state's five health services areas.

The applications require a $10,000 filing fee.

Virginia recently expanded legal protections for patients seeking to use medical cannabis oils. Lawmakers also passed legislation allowing for in-state production and sales of medical cannabis oils.





Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.