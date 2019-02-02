Virginia representative calls for Gov. Northam's resignation

ROANOKE, Va. - Gov. Ralph Northam is in the hot seat as several lawmakers are calling for him to resign, including a Virginia representative.

Rep. Denver Riggleman (VA-5, R) called for Northam's resignation after a yearbook photo from his med school days surfaced of him dressed in either KKK garb or in blackface.

.@GovernorVA your apology is hollow. This type of behavior can not be tolerated at any level. You need to resign. — Congressman Denver Riggleman (@RepRiggleman) February 2, 2019

Riggleman isn't the only Republican lawmaker to call for the governor's resignation.

"Racism has no place in Virginia," said RPV Chairman Jack Wilson. "These pictures are wholly inappropriate. If Gov. Northam appeared in blackface or dressed in a KKK robe, he should resign immediately."

Republican leaders in Virginia's General Assembly, including Speaker Kirk Cox, Senate Majority Leader Thomas K. Norment Jr., House Majority Leader Todd Gilbert and Senate Rules Committee Chairman Ryan T. McDougle issued the following statement:

“This is a deeply disturbing and offensive photograph in need of an immediate explanation by the Governor.”

Below is the full statement from Northam:

“Earlier today, a website published a photograph of me from my 1984 medical school yearbook in a costume that is clearly racist and offensive. “I am deeply sorry for the decision I made to appear as I did in this photo and for the hurt that decision caused then and now. “This behavior is not in keeping with who I am today and the values I have fought for throughout my career in the military, in medicine, and in public service. But I want to be clear, I understand how this decision shakes Virginians’ faith in that commitment. “I recognize that it will take time and serious effort to heal the damage this conduct has caused. I am ready to do that important work. The first step is to offer my sincerest apology and to state my absolute commitment to living up to the expectations Virginians set for me when they elected me to be their Governor.”

