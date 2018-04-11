Virginia school board votes to keep high school names honoring Lee, Davis, Jackson

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. - The nationwide debate over school names that reference Confederate leaders became a showdown in Hanover County in Virginia.

On Tuesday, the Hanover School Board voted to keep the names of Lee-Davis High School and Stonewall Jackson Middle School.

A divided school board made the controversial conclusion to do nothing.

While a study found that the majority of people wanted to keep the names, the debate became heated as many gathered to speak out both for and against the name change.

School leaders at the meeting said they listened to all of the opinions in order to make the best decision possible.

This debate is not too far from home, either.

Roanoke city school leaders are questioning whether to change the name of its Stonewall Jackson Middle School.

There have been several public meetings across the county, to gather input about the name change.

The naming committee is working on a written report and recommendations, which it will give to the school board in June.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.