Virginia school district to no longer celebrate Lee-Jackson Day

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. - Beginning next school year, one Virginia school district will no longer list Lee-Jackson Day on its calendar.

At Thursday night's school board meeting, the Albemarle County Public Schools School Board announced it will not have Lee-Jackson Day on the calendar, beginning with the 2018-19 school year, according to NBC29.

"We do not believe it is in the best interests of our entire school community to list Lee-Jackson Day as a time for celebration," said Deputy Superintendent Matthew Hass.

