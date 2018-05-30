Virginia sees 6 Memorial Day weekend traffic deaths

RICHMOND, Va. - Virginia saw six traffic deaths during the Memorial Day weekend, the lowest within at least the past eight years.

"This decrease in the Memorial Day weekend traffic fatalities and the slowing of traffic deaths for 2018 are both proof that we can save lives on Virginia’s highways by working together,” said Col. Gary T. Settle, Virginia State Police superintendent.

“The Virginia State Police, in collaboration with our local police and sheriff’s offices, will continue our stepped up education and enforcement efforts as we head into the busy summer travel months. We simply ask for Virginians to do their part by always buckling up, complying with speed limits, driving distraction-free and never driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs,” said Settle.

This year’s six holiday deadly crashes happened in the Newport News, and Chesterfield, Grayson, Nelson, Pittsylvania and Rockbridge counties.

The Newport News crash claimed the life of an adult man operating a dirt bike on Warwick Boulevard.

Of the remaining five fatal crashes, four involved individuals who were not wearing seat belts.

Three of those unsecured individuals were ejected when the vehicle they were riding in overturned as it crashed.

As a result of troopers’ increased presence on the highways during the heavily traveled holiday weekend, 99 impaired drivers were arrested and charged with DUI.

In addition, state troopers cited 8,004 speeders and 2,360 reckless drivers. State police also cited 1,038 occupant restraint violations, with 210 of those issued to adults for failing to safely secure a juvenile passenger in a child safety seat, booster seat or seat belt.

