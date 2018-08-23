Virginia sees hundreds of cases of hand, foot and mouth disease

There have been hundreds of cases of hand, foot and mouth disease in Virginia.

It's common in kids under 10 this time of year.

The disease gets its name from the blistering rash that forms on the hands, feet, and inside the mouth. An infectious disease expert says it usually lasts about a week.

Dr. Frank Esper with Cleveland Clinic Children's says, "Generally when we see a lot of children with hand, foot and mouth disease, all they have is a little bit of fever, a lot of pain from the sores, but for the most part they go away in about seven to ten days and people do pretty well with it."

The virus tends to be more common during summer. Children pick it up after spending time with other kids at places like daycares, summer camps and swimming pools.

While it typically impacts children, you can get it at any age.

There is no medication, and most cases resolve on their own -- with rest and plenty of fluids.

It's dangerous for very young babies because they can become dehydrated easily.

It's spread through tough, so washing your hands is important. It can be spread until the fever is gone and the blisters have disappeared.

