Virginia sees its first case of West Nile virus in a horse this year

RICHMOND, Va. - A Virginia horse has contracted West Nile virus, according to the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.

A 9-year-old pony mare from Fauquier County tested positive for the disease at both the department's regional animal health laboratory in Warrenton and a USDA lab in Iowa.

This marks the state's first case of West Nile virus in a horse in 2018, according to VDACS.

The horse was not vaccinated for West Nile virus and has recovered.

Symptoms included loss of control of bodily movements and partial paralysis in the hind limbs, dazed appearance and an inability to stand.



Dr. Joe Garvin, head of VDACS’ Office of Laboratory Services, urges horse owners to check with their veterinarians about vaccinating their animals for West Nile virus.

“West Nile is a mosquito-borne disease,” he said, “and we generally start seeing our first cases in August and September. The disease is usually preventable by vaccination, as is Eastern Equine Encephalitis, so many veterinarians recommend vaccination at least yearly, and in mosquito-prone areas, every six months.”

Complete vaccination requires an initial shot, followed by a booster. Full immunity takes about six weeks.



Prevention methods other than vaccination include:

Destroying standing water, which can be breeding sites for mosquitoes

Using of insect repellents

Removing animals from mosquito-infested areas during peak biting times, usually dusk to dawn.

Learn more about how to protect both humans and horses from West Nile virus.

