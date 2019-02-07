Virginia Senate majority leader says he was editor of VMI yearbook that features blackface photos

RICHMOND, Va. - As Gov. Ralph Northam faces calls for his resignation, the Virginia Senate majority leader says he was an editor of a VMI yearbook that featured racist photos, including photos showing blackface and racial slurs.

The leader of Virginia's Senate, Thomas Norment, R-James City, released a statement Thursday saying he was managing editor of The Bomb, VMI's yearbook.

According to the Virginian-Pilot, the N-word is used at least once in the yearbook, a student from Thailand is referred to as a "Chink" and a "Jap," and a description under a man's photo reads "He was known as the 'Barracks Jew’ having his fingers in the finances of the entire Corps."

The statement comes as the Commonwealth is reeling as the governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general are all facing their own individual scandals.

Lawmakers are calling for Northam to resign after a racist photo, featuring one man in blackface and another in a Ku Klux Klan robe, was found on his page in his 1984 med-school yearbook. Northam originally released a statement, saying he was one of the men in the photo. He then retracted that statement, saying he is not in the photo and that he will not resign.

Another photo was found in his VMI yearbook, where one of his nicknames listed as "Coonman."

After calling on his colleague to resign, Attorney General Mark Herring said that he had dressed in blackface at a party when he was an undergraduate.

Below is Norment's full statement:

"I was, and am, proud to be a member of the Class of 1968 of the Virginia Military Institute. As I acknowledged on Page 236 of The Bomb, that was a year of ‘imperative transition’ at VMI. "I served The Bomb as part of a seven-member team that included an Editor-in-Chief, a Lay-out Editor, a Copy Editor, an Art Director, a Production Assistant, a Business Manager, and my position, Managing Editor. "With 114 editions of The Bomb available online dating back to 1885, I am not surprised that those wanting to engulf Republican leaders in the current situations involving the Governor, Lt. Governor, and Attorney General would highlight the yearbook from my graduation a half century ago. "The use of blackface is abhorrent in our society and I emphatically condemn it. As one of seven working on a 359-page yearbook, I cannot endorse or associate myself with every photo, entry, or word on each page. However, I am not in any of the photos referenced on pages 82 or 122, nor did I take any of the photos in question. "As my comment on Page 236 notes, I supported the integration of VMI. And in 1997, I led the effort to have my alma mater include women for the first time. "Despite all of the distractions from the continuing controversies involving our statewide elected officials, I am intent on fulfilling the work of the people of Virginia by passing a fiscally responsible budget that provides tax relief for working families.”

