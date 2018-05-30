Virginia Senate passes budget, including Medicaid expansion

RICHMOND, Va. - On Wednesday, the Virginia Senate passed a state budget that includes Medicaid expansion, according to NBC12.

The Richmond NBC affiliate reports that the budget passed 23-17.

The expansion, which now has to be voted on by the House of Delegates and is supported by Gov. Ralph Northam, is expected to expand coverage to an additional 400,000 low-income adults if it gets through final approval.

A tally from the Kaiser Family Foundation shows that Virginia is the 33rd state to approve Medicaid expansion, according to the Associated Press.

Former Virginia governor, now U.S. Sen. Mark Warner released this statement after Wednesday's vote:

“I’m thrilled that the Virginia Senate has decided partisan politics should no longer stand in the way of thousands of Virginia families getting the healthcare they need. I look forward to the House of Delegates soon doing the same. “Governor Northam and supporters of Medicaid expansion should be proud of this bipartisan achievement, but the real winners here are the hardworking Virginians who will finally have healthcare for their families.”

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.