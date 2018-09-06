Virginia seniors sending birthday cards to boy fighting rare kidney disease

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. - Senior citizens at Dunlop House know how great it feels to receive birthday wishes.

After hearing the story of 5-year-old Karson Taylor, an Altavista boy who is battling a rare kidney disease, they decided to brighten his day by making birthday cards to send his way.

Last June, Karson was diagnosed with a rare kidney disease called chronic nephrotic syndrome.

“When you’re sick and you get a card, you realize somebody is thinking about you, and I think it is very nice,” said Fannie Sprouse, who lives at the assisted living facility.

Karson spent his fifth birthday in the intensive care unit, so his family is determined to make his sixth birthday different.

“I hope he’ll love them because I sent him one with a bicycle on it and I hope you’ll be riding this bicycle before the year is over," said Frances Barr, who also lives at the assisted living facility.

Karson’s birthday is Sept. 7.

If you want to send him a card, mail it to 1 Sourwood Lane, Altavista, Virginia 24517.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.