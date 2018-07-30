Virginia shelter starts bucket list for terminally ill dog

ARLINGTON, Va. - A Virginia shelter wants your help to make the best out of this handsome hound's last days.

The Animal Welfare League of Arlington says they received news last Wednesday that 10-year-old Smoke has terminal cancer.

"We don’t know how long Smoke has left with us - it could be six months, or it could be just a few weeks," the post says. "What we do know is that Smoke deserves to live the rest of the time he has left in a home, with a family that loves him. We are hoping that someone will come and adopt this big, goofy boy and give him as much love as they can during his last weeks and months."

In order to make sure Smoke lives it up during the time he has, and to hopefully find Smoke a forever home, volunteers at the Welfare League have started a bucket list.

Here are some of the fun tasks they've come up with:

Go on a hike

Eat ice cream

Go to the beach

Ride in a firetruck

To see the full bucket list, visit the Welfare League's Facebook page.

The shelter is asking anyone who can help cross some things off of Smoke's bucket list to email mail@awla.org or call 703-931-9241.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.