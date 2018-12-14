Virginia sheriff's captain arrested for child porn gets no jail time

ASHLAND, Va. - A sheriff's captain who was originally charged with distributing child pornography has pleaded guilty to contributing to the delinquency of a minor, receiving no jail time in turn.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports 40-year-old Donny Lewis Dixon entered in a written agreement Wednesday to be convicted on the misdemeanor charge.

He was arrested in June after investigators executed a search warrant. But defense attorney Peter Baruch says there was no document or image showing his client possessed anything illegal on his computer.

Baruch says the legal teams avoided a trial by agreeing to something that didn't involve sex offender registration.

Dixon's 12-month jail sentence has been suspended, providing he complete therapy and treatment, and avoid unsupervised contact with unrelated minors.

He resigned from his Chesterfield County post shortly after his arrest.

