Virginia SNAP benefits will all be issued March 1

For anyone who receives benefits through Virginia SNAP, you may get your money a little earlier this month.

Due to the government shutdown, all SNAP benefits will be issued on March 1 instead of being staggered betweenMarch 4 and March 7.

“This change is intended to help close the gap for clients who have been stretching benefits since mid-January as a result of the early release of February benefits during the partial federal government shutdown,” said Virginia Department of Social Services Director of Benefit Programs Toni Blue Washington. “We understand the challenges individuals and families have been facing, and want to

ensure Virginians who rely on SNAP benefits are provided some relief.”

The SNAP program will go back to its normal staggered benefits schedule in April.

Anyone with questions related to SNAP benefits can call Enterprise Customer Service Center at 1-855-635-4370 or the local department of social services.

