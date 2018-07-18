Virginia State Police expands Ride to Save Lives program to reduce motorcycle crashes

SALEM, Va. - State Police Trooper Robby Mason knows firsthand what it's like to lose someone in a motorcycle accident.

“I lost my son. As you can imagine, it was the worst thing I've ever had to go through in my life,” Mason said.

As a result of the increase in motor fatalities last year, Mason is one of several troopers working in the Ride to Save Lives program to help lower the numbers.

“This program is an important part of what we do given the many motorcycle fatalities that happened in the state. We're trying to find a way to reduce those fatalities,” Mason said.

Virginia Police said so far the safety program is working.

This year, the number of fatalities is at 44.

This is a decrease with this time last year, which was at 56 deaths.

Sgt. Timothy Knight said the new program proved to have so much interest in Salem and Richmond that it's expanding to other areas in the state

“We expanded our program to Fairfax and the beach area,” Knight said.

The program offers riders tips on ways to better control their motorcycle in hopes to reduce crashes.

If you would like to sharpen your riding skills, you can join the state police this Saturday at Lakeside Baptist Church.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.