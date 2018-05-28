Virginia State Police investigate shooting connected to fatal crash

SMYTH COUNTY, Va. - State police are investigating a shooting and traffic crash that resulted in the death of one person and left two others seriously hurt.

The incident was first reported as a crash to the Saltville Police Department in Smyth County. Officers responded to it just before 2:30 a.m. and discovered that a vehicle had gone off Allison Gap Road and into a creek.

Further investigation revealed that the crash was related to an earlier domestic situation and shooting.

Katherine C. Hogston, 67, of Saltville, died at the scene. The medical examiner in Roanoke will perform an autopsy.

A 46-year-old Saltville man was taken to Bristol Regional Medical Center for serious injuries, and a 30-year-old woman is being treated at Holston Valley Medical Center.

A 31-year-old Saltville man is in state police custody with charges pending. State police have not yet released his name.

The incident remains under investigation.



