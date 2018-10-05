Virginia State Police invites public to Safety Day

SALEM, Va. - Virginia State Police is inviting the public to an event that will give them a chance to see some of the equipment they use.

During Saturday’s Safety Day, the community will have a chance to meet with state police.

It's also an opportunity to talk to officers about what they do and address any questions community members might have.

Sgt Rick Garletts said both kids and adults are welcomed, as there will be plenty of food and activities for everyone to enjoy.

“There will be a bounce house here. I've got the helicopter coming. I've got the seat belt convincer and several DUI golf carts for folks to use and try,” Garletts said.

Safety Day will be at the Virginia State Police Department Division VI headquarters from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.