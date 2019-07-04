Amber Alert issued for Virginia 2-year-old boy believed to be in extreme danger

FRONT ROYAL, Va. - An AMBER Alert has been issued for a 2-year-old boy Virginia State Police say was abducted.

According to Virginia State Police, the child was abducted on July 3 at 3:50 p.m. Raequon Alan Ashby is believed to be in extreme danger. He is 2 years old with brown hair, blue eyes, 1 foot, 9 inches tall, weighing 25 pounds.

He was last seen Park Way, Front Royal, Virginia. He was wearing a light blue Paw Patrol shirt with a dark collar and red and black light up Paw Patrol tennis shoes.

Police believe the child was abducted by Jashar Raequon Ashby, who has black hair, brown eyes, 5 foot, 10 inches tall, weighs 130 pounds and was wearing a purple camouflage shirt.

Deputies recovered his car, but it was abandoned.

The Virginia State Police and the Virginia Missing Children Clearinghouse issued the alert on behalf of the Warren County Sheriff’s Office.

