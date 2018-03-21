Virginia State Police respond to hundreds of crashes since snow

Virginia State Police has responded to hundreds of crashes statewide since the snow started falling.

From midnight to 8:45 a.m. Wednesday, state police have been called to 244 traffic crashes. The majority of them have only involved vehicle damage.

There have been no reported fatalities.

As of 8:45 a.m., state troopers are responding to 51 traffic crashes statewide and 9 disabled/stuck vehicles.

• 11 traffic crashes are in the Virginia State Police Appomattox Division

• 1 traffic crash is the VSP Wytheville Division

• 8 traffic crashes are the VSP Salem Division

