Virginia State Police respond to hundreds of crashes since snow

Virginia State Police has responded to hundreds of crashes statewide since the snow started falling.
From midnight to 8:45 a.m. Wednesday, state police have been called to 244 traffic crashes. The majority of them have only involved vehicle damage.
There have been no reported fatalities.
As of 8:45 a.m., state troopers are responding to 51 traffic crashes statewide and 9 disabled/stuck vehicles.
• 11 traffic crashes are in the Virginia State Police Appomattox Division
• 1 traffic crash is the VSP Wytheville Division
• 8 traffic crashes are the VSP Salem Division
Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.