Virginia State Police search for wanted woman believed to be traveling with 5 children

ROANOKE, Va. - Virginia State Police say they are searching for a wanted woman who they believe is traveling with 5 children.

Just after 6 p.m. on Friday, police found a disabled car registered to the woman, 31-year-old Priscilla Sosebee, on the northbound shoulder of I-81 at mile marker 133 in Roanoke County.

Sosebee is wanted out of York County, South Carolina.

Police say they do not know the age of the children.

The car is a 1999 Oldsmobile Silhouette minivan registered to Sosebee.

Police describe Sosebee as a woman who is 5'5 and 120 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 5470-375-9500.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.