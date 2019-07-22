Virginia State Police searching for man they say walked away from Henry County crash

SPENCER, Va. - Authorities are searching for a man they say walked away from a car crash in Henry County.

Joseph Barrette, 42, reportedly walked away from his car after a crash on Highway 58 in Spencer. He has not been home since the crash. He was last seen on Friday, July 12 in Tyro, North Carolina, according to state police.

Police say his cellphone pinged in Montgomery, North Carolina near Uwharrie National Forest.

Barette is described as a5 feet, 11 inches tall, 205 pounds with brown eyes and dark brown hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call Virginia State Police at 800-542-5959.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.