Virginia State Police searching for senior with cognitive impairment

ARLINGTON, Va. - Virginia State Police are searching for a missing senior who they say has a cognitive impairment.

Police say that 78-year-old James Oliver was last seen on at 3 p.m. Wednesday walking on North Wakefield Drive and 24th Street in Arlington wearing a blue blazer, silver shirt, pink necktie and blue jeans.

Oliver is described as being 6-foot and 190 pounds with brown eyes and gray hair.

According to authorities, Oliver suffers from a cognitive impairment and this disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Metropolitan Police Department at 202-576-6768.

