Virginia State Police spent more than $3 million on Unite the Right protection

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. - The Virginia State Police says it spent more than $3 million to provide security for the one-year anniversary of the deadly white nationalist rally in Charlottesville.

The Daily Progress cites police spokeswoman Corinne Geller, who said Thursday that the $3.1 million included police operations on Aug. 11 and 12, as well as the preparations leading up to the anniversary weekend.

A Charlottesville city spokesman says the amount the city spent isn't yet available.

Geller says around 700 troopers were in the area.

According to state law, the governor can authorize financial assistance for those under a state of emergency when federal assistance doesn't apply. Virginia's emergency declaration expired Sept. 12.

State police have requested reimbursement from the Virginia Department of Emergency Management, which will review the cost submissions.

