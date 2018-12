PULASKI COUNTY, Va. - A Virginia State Trooper was hit by a car on I-81 in Pulaski County, according to state police.

Authorities say a car driving north on I-81 lost control at mile marker 94 at 6:44 p.m. Sunday and hit a trooper and his patrol car.

Neither the trooper or the driver are hurt.

