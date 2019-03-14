Virginia student sent home for wearing hate with Confederate symbol

CROZET, Va. - A Virginia high school student has been sent home for wearing a hat bearing a Confederate insignia.

News outlets report that the Albemarle County Public Schools spokesman Phil Giaramita says it happened Tuesday, the first day of the school system's new dress code banning hate symbols.

The Western Albemarle High School student was asked to remove the hat and refused. The student's father supported his son's decision and signed him out of school. Giaramita says it was the only incident related to the dress code change on Tuesday.

Superintendent Matt Haas has cited the deadly Unite the Right rally, the region's history of slavery and resistance to integration and examples of racism in local schools as reasons for the ban.



