Virginia students may get more time for recess

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Virginia public school students may get more time for recess.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that legislation to allow recess to be counted as instruction time by local school boards and the state.

School boards must currently set a certain amount of classroom time each year, and time at recess doesn't count.

The legislation is on track to passing both the House and the Senate.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.