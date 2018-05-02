Virginia Tech alumnus gives $5M to help first-generation college students

BLACKSBURG, Va. - Thanks to a $5 million grant from a Virginia Tech alumnus, each year 60 first-generation college students will receive money to help them attend the university.

That was one of the main topics Virginia Tech College of Engineering Dean Julia Ross talked about during her first State of the College address.

"Many first-generation students don't know what kinds of things they need to do in high school in order to prepare for Virginia Tech. This gift is going to allow us to start working with students after their freshman year of high school,” Ross said.

Ross hopes to recruit and retain more students from all backgrounds.

