Virginia Tech faculty and students convert RV into mobile clinic

BLACKSBURG, Va. - It's a recreational vehicle turned traveling clinic.

Starting this spring, Virginia Tech faculty and students will use the mobile clinic to help families who have children with autism.

“This is an opportunity we have to reach beyond our local community into areas where I know there's a great need,” Angela Scarpa, an associate professor of Virginia Tech, said.

The group will drive the RV several times a week about 115 miles southwest from Blacksburg.

“There is very limited services for everyone for the southwest so we're hoping to bring services to them,” Jennifer Scott, rural outreach coordinator of Virginia Tech, said.

They will offer therapy sessions for families and children in Virginia's central Appalachian region.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, one in 66 children in the United States has an autism spectrum disorder.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.